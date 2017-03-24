Dementia patient located on side of I-65, more than 100 miles away from home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An elderly dementia patient was located on the side of I-65 southbound by Indiana State Police Thursday, more than 100 miles away from her home.

According to ISP, the discovery was made after a trooper noticed and then stopped for a disabled vehicle on I-65 southbound near Southport Road just after 10:30 a.m. The trooper offered to help change the vehicle’s flat tire and in talking with the 92-year-old female driver, noticed that she seemed a bit confused. A second trooper was called to the scene to assist.

The troopers then discovered that the woman was from Warsaw and was on her way to visit a friend in Indianapolis. Police say the woman could not remember her friend’s name or where she lived.

After more than two hours with the female, the troopers were able to get a hold of the woman’s family and make arrangements for them to pick her up at a local hospital.

The woman was not reported as missing and her family were unaware that she had even left the Warsaw area.

