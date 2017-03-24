Female accused of threatening to expose nude photos of other woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is facing intimidation charges after police say she threatened to expose nude photos of another woman if she didn’t pay her $350.

Police say 20-year-old Hannah Shaw sent the victim a message through Instagram threatening to send nude pictures of the woman to the victim’s employer.

Shaw allegedly told the woman to deliver the money to an address on West Louisiana Street.

Instead of an envelope of cash, officers put one of their business cards in the envelope and then arrested Shaw.

She’s now being held without bond.

