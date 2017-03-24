Kokomo man pleads guilty to his part in Flora bank robberies

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One of the men accused of robbing a bank in Flora last year is admitting to his role in the crime.

19-year-old Darrise Collins of Kokomo was charged with two counts of robbery taking property by force or threatening the use of force while armed.

The Salin Bank on West Columbia Street was robbed twice in February 2016. Both times, the suspects showed a weapon and got away with cash.

Following a four-month investigation, Flora and Kokomo police arrested four people.

A judge accepted Collins’ guilty plea Friday morning. He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

