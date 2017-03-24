Rolls-Royce moves into new jet engine facility in Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — After over two years of planning and construction, Rolls-Royce has moved into a brand new, jet engine facility in Indiana.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports the 55,000-square-foot building is the first occupant of the Pursue Research Park Aerospace District in West Lafayette, a city nearly 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The park is part of Purdue University’s planned $1 billion development district that aims to transform the campus’ west side over the next 20 years.

Rolls-Royce will use about 60 percent of the new facility to design, develop and test jet engine components while collaborating with faculty at the university.

Purdue Research Foundation president Dan Hasler says the endeavor to partner for this facility began less than three years ago, when Rolls-Royce officials mentioned they were having trouble accessing facilities in other parts of the U.S.

