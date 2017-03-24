The importance of napping for your health

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – A new study looked into abnormal sleep patterns and how napping can keep you healthy. Some experts suggest the benefits of taking a siesta during the day could help with overall health. Others are suggesting there’s a link to obesity and lack of sleep when it comes to genetics.

According to a study from the University of Glasgow, abnormal sleeping habits increase the risk of obesity for those who are genetically predisposed to being overweight. On the other hand, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found a short nap in the afternoon improves people’s thinking and memory skills and makes the brain perform as if it were five years younger.

Neuropsychologist and Sleep Specialist Yelena Chernyak from Indiana University says Americans are sleep deprived in general.

“Sleep denervation is a huge problem, although an ideal solution for a lot of those people is to sleep a longer chunk at night,” said Chernyak, “We are wired to have a nice consolidated night time sleep and naps should be a bonus for most people, that might help give us a little bit a boost during the day but it’s shouldn’t be a replacement for getting the sleep we need at nighttime.”

Experts say 10 to 20 minutes is enough to refresh your mind and increase your energy and alertness.

If you nap for 30 minutes, you may deal with a 30-minute grogginess period because you wake up just as your body started entering a deeper stage of sleep. 60-minute naps provide an excellent memory boost.

The longest naps- lasting about 90 minutes-are recommended for those people who just don’t get enough sleep at night.

Also If you work weird shift hours, you can piece together eight hours of sleep during the day and maybe five hours overnight and three hours during the day.

