Kids from across the state come to compete in Special Olympics basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids took to the court at University of Indianapolis for the Special Olympics Youth State Basketball Tournament.

It was a busy day on campus, with basketball games, a three-on-three tournament and a skills competition.

Thirty teams from 19 delegations played for the gold medal.

A lot of work goes into putting the event on.

One University of Indianapolis student-athlete who helped organize the event says it’s all worth it to see everyone having a good time.

“It’s just very rewarding, just the athletes, just their reactions, you know playing and scoring ad working together as a team. They’re building lifelong memories and friendships and it’s just really cool to see,” said Paxton DeHaven, a student-athlete organizer.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competitions for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities across the world, reaching four million athletes.

