24-day campaign in Marion Co. combats dangerous and impaired driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 24-day dangerous and impaired driving enforcement campaign by the Marion County Traffic Safety Partnership this month has been completed.

Hundreds of tickets were written and numerous arrests were made within the county.

“Partnering education with enforcement is what ensures campaigns such as this have a lasting impact well beyond when the campaign ends,” said Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director, Dave Murtaugh. “Our priority is safe roadways and we will continue efforts surrounding this message as we work together toward ending dangerous and impaired driving.”

The increased enforcement during March is a part of a statewide effort supported by the federal highway safety funding.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2015, an average of one alcohol-related driving fatality occurred every 53 minutes.

