Bear believed hibernating in Indiana spotted on the move

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a black bear believed to have hibernated in southern Indiana has been spotted on the move again.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources says the bear was seen last year in the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge and likely hibernated in that refuge just north of the Ohio River city of Madison. Officials say it was recently spotted in a corn field near the refuge.

The DNR has urged residents near the refuge to secure garbage cans, remove bird feeders and other food sources to keep the bear leery of humans.

It’s only the second wild black bear confirmed in Indiana since the 1870s. Officials believe it swam across the Ohio River last summer from Kentucky, which has a growing bear population.

