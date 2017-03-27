Once defeated, Indiana Senate to vote on school superintendent bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A plan to give the governor control over the state school superintendent failed in the Indiana Senate, but is once again heading back to the chamber.

In order to do so, senators had to make significant changes. On Monday, a Senate committee heard the bill that passed the House.

The committee changed the start date, and other requirements, which is enough to warrant another vote. Originally, senators voted on a bill that would change the superintendent position four years from now.

The new bill changes it to eight years. Some other changes include requiring the appointee to Indiana residence, advanced degree, and license to teach.

House Speaker Brian Bosma spoke in front of a packed senate chamber. He welcomed the changes, but some senators aren’t sure it’s the right thing to do.

“What credibility will we have if in fact we go forward with this procedure in the public’s eye? We’re going to take a hit,” State Sen. Lonnie Randolph (D-East Chicago) said. “We’re going to take a hit. How big a hit, I don’t know.”

“I think this is an important matter for us to have available to be able to get on the senate floor with substantial changes,” State Sen. Dennis Kruse (R–Auburn) said. “I will vote yes in committee [Monday], but I will vote no on the floor with the full Senate.”

The Senate bill was defeated last month by a vote of 26 to 23. The amended House bill will move to the senate floor.

When it does, Senate Pro-tem David Long said the timing must be right. Last time it failed, he said the author moved too quickly, and he said he will not allow that to happen this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...