INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former WISH-TV political reporter Jim Shella was honored Tuesday at the Statehouse.

A resolution was passed honoring Shella’s political work over the years.

Several people spoke at the event and collectively gave Shella a standing ovation when the resolution was passed.

Shella retired last November after a 40 year career.

Shella has followed six governors, covered 14 national conventions and interviewed hundreds of politicians over the years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...