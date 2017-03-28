Pacers lose Stuckey for 4-6 weeks with injured left knee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers will be without backup guard Rodney Stuckey for four to six weeks with a strained left patellar tendon.

Stuckey is the third key player the Pacers have lost at a crucial stretch.

Indiana has just nine games remaining in the regular season, including Tuesday’s matchup against Minnesota.

Coach Nate McMillan said center Al Jefferson is expected to be evaluated next week and could miss up to two weeks with the sprained left ankle he hurt in Sunday’s game. Glenn Robinson III, the NBA slam dunk champion, also is expected to be out at least one more week with a strained left calf.

All three have already been ruled out against the Timberwolves.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...