Near east side murder marks first in 3 weeks for Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – People living in one Indianapolis neighborhood are hoping for answers after a woman was found dead in her home.

It happened Monday in the 3700 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive.

Police said the woman’s death is now classified as a murder and this marks the first such case in three weeks for Indianapolis.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Stefanie Coulson. 24-Hour News 8 talked with one of the victim’s friend. She did not want to speak on camera, but said she made the phone call to 911 after finding the body.

Family and friends placed flowers outside the home to remember Stefanie Coulson. Her friend told 24-Hour News 8 she’s now making a banner to honor Coulson’s memory.

She described Coulson as “bubbly” and “sweet”. Some people living in the neighborhood said they can’t believe someone was killed.

“It’s kind of a big deal really considering I just moved to this location and I got three children of my own,” said Brandon Hale, who lives nearby.

Hale said he did not know the victim. But he remembers seeing all the police activity Monday afternoon.

“The forensic van pulled up and it was kind of self explanatory something happened and it wasn’t good,” he said.

Police arrived on scene and found the victim dead inside the home. At this time, police believe the murder was not random.

“I was at work and she said there were some cops down the way, a couple houses down, and she didn’t know what was going on so she sent me a couple pictures,” said Derrick Greb, who lives nearby.

Greb shared some pictures with 24-Hour News 8 taken by his fiancé. The pictures show at least a dozen police cars and crime scene tape around the home.

“I knew somebody had died but I didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “I don’t know the people, but it’s pretty sad to hear somebody die a few houses down.”

So far this year, police said they had 19 murders. Last year that number was 27. Before this recent murder, police said the last one happened on March 6 on North Riley Avenue.

“I hope they catch the suspects or whoever did it and you know hopefully they clean up these streets,” he said.

As for Coulson’s murder, the coroner’s office said her cause of death is still pending.

Friends said they are planning a vigil for Coulson at her home Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...