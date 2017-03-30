Boss Baby, Ghost in the Shell hit theaters this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As movie lovers head to the theaters this weekend, they’ll have two new releases from which to select for their viewing pleasure.

In what is likely to give reigning box office champ Beauty and the Beast a run for its money, Scarlett Johansson plays Major in the PG-13 rated sci-fi action flick, Ghost in the Shell. After surviving a horrific accident, Johansson’s character is turned into a deadly fighting machine programmed to battle the world’s deadliest criminals. However, she soon realizes that her new lease on life may not be at all what she originally thought at all.

Those not into the science fiction scene, looking instead for animated film for the entire family are in luck.

Alec Baldwin voices the main character in DreamWork Animation’s latest, the PG-rated Boss Baby. In the film, the well-dressed infant and his seven-year-old brother, are on a mission to find out why puppies have been garnering more attention than babies lately. After the discovering the earth-shattering secret, the duo soon find themselves matched up against the CEO of a international company, whose intentions are not as innocent and innocuous as they may appear.

Both will be looking to knock off box office behemoth, Beauty and the Beast from its highly-coveted position .

For more information, showtimes, and tickets on these or any other film in theaters, click here.

