INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for multiple people after they stole a laptop from a squad car Friday morning.

The theft happened around 5:30 a.m. on Dequincy Street near 10th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police officials say they have recovered the laptop, but multiple suspects remain at large.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (3477).

