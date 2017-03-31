Woman marking 4th anniversary of son’s death and other victims of unsolved homicides

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman is marking the four-year anniversary of her son’s death while thinking about other victims of unsolved homicides across the city.

Brenda Hutson told 24-Hour News 8 her son’s murder case remains unsolved, and it’s just one of many cases in Indianapolis.

“It’s unsolved and it’s considered a closed case. They call it a closed case because they took it to the prosecutor two times and did not have any enough evidence, so it never went any further,” she explained.

Hutson said she can’t help but to think about other families also going through the same tragedy.

Every Sunday for the past four years, Brenda Hutson said she goes to the cemetery to visit her son at his grave.

“Each day it gets easier, and you learn how to live without him, but the pain is still there. The smallest of things will remind you of him,” she said.

Hutson remembered rushing to the scene of the crime and being at the hospital like it was yesterday. Her son, 20-year-old Reggie Hill, was shot eight times in 2013.

“The last time the doctor came out from all those other times and the way he walked up to me, I lost it,” she said. “Because I knew he was going to tell me then that he was gone.”

Hutson said she knows she’s not the only grieving mother after hearing about another murder on the city’s east side this week.

“My heart sank because then I thought, here we go again. So now he’s got a mother, he’s got a son, he’s got a girlfriend, family and friends who are going through what I went through the worst day of my life,” she said.

According to numbers provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, there have been 125 unsolved murders since 2015.

“I’m always, I’m always thinking about those other families,” she said. “I have some very close friends that I met unfortunately because they lost their children also,” Hutson continued.

Hutson is planning a balloon release Saturday to remember her son and other victims of unsolved homicides.

She said it’s going to take everyone in the community to help solve these cases, and if you know something, say something.

“Can we get people together to do whatever it takes to help solve this problem because it’s a huge community problem, and it takes more than the policemen,” she said. “I understand it takes more than them, but whatever has to be done needs to be done so that another family does not have to go through this. It’s senseless.”

Hutson said the balloon release is happening Saturday at 7 p.m. at her family’s home.

