Kokomo teen dead after Logansport crash

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Kokomo teen is dead after an early morning crash in Logansport.
Around 3:22 a.m. Saturday, police were called to an area on West Market Street near Wheatland Avenue for a report of a single vehicle crash.
Cass County Sheriff’s deputies said 17-year-old Megan Stines of Kokomo was driving a Jeep Cherokee at a high rate of speed when she struck two utility poles. Deputies said before striking the poles, she also hit two parked cars and a light pole.
Stines was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A passenger in the Jeep, 19-year-old Devin Minneman of Logansport, was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Fort Wayne for treatment.
Deputies do not have an update on his condition at this time.
The crash investigation is still under investigation.