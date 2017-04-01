Kokomo teen dead after Logansport crash

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Kokomo teen is dead after an early morning crash in Logansport.

Around 3:22 a.m. Saturday, police were called to an area on West Market Street near Wheatland Avenue for a report of a single vehicle crash.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies said 17-year-old Megan Stines of Kokomo was driving a Jeep Cherokee at a high rate of speed when she struck two utility poles. Deputies said before striking the poles, she also hit two parked cars and a light pole.

Stines was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Jeep, 19-year-old Devin Minneman of Logansport, was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Fort Wayne for treatment.

Deputies do not have an update on his condition at this time.

The crash investigation is still under investigation.

