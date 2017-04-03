Ball State’s interim president to retire in June

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University’s interim president says he plans to spend time hiking and climbing mountains after he retires in June.

Terry King has helmed the Muncie campus as interim president since President Paul Ferguson resigned in January 2016. The school’s trustees on Friday gave their approval to King’s retirement. His last day with the school will be June 9.

King tells The Star Press that he’ll spend his retirement climbing mountains, hiking and doing other things he enjoys. The 65-year-old says he has colleagues who retired years ago who ended up getting other jobs, but he doesn’t plan on following them.

Geoff Mearns was named Ball State’s next president in January and he starts in May. Mearns is currently president at Northern Kentucky University.

