Indiana University to expand facilities for child care

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University is planning to invest up to $500,000 to boost child care services.

The Herald-Times reports that renovations of storage rooms at the Campus Children’s Center are expected to decrease the total of 200 names on waiting lists.

The renovations will result in three new classrooms, allowing the center to accept 40 more children.

The project is estimated to cost $400,000 to $500,000. Officials say construction will start this summer with a target completion of January 2018.

About 170 children are enrolled at the three professionally staffed centers on campus. Families with a connection to the university, such as faculty, staff or students, have enrollment priority.

Tim Dunnuck, director of the university’s early childhood education services, attributes the demand to the high-quality service provided at the centers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...