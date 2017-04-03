Man dies from injuries after Friday motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot last week in an Indianapolis motel lobby has died, police said Monday.

Vincent Lanking, 32, was found critically injured in the lobby of Budget 8 Inn on East 21st Street late Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Xiyya Jackson, 34, was taken into custody nearby after witnesses told police she shot Lanking, according to IMPD.

Details of the relationship between Jackson and Lanking have not been released. However, police say the shooting is not believed to be random.

