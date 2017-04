INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Senator Donnelly is working with Meals on Wheels Monday to bring food to senior citizens in Central Indiana.

Donnelly is scheduled to pick the meals up form Eskenazi Health and deliver them to seniors who are unable to buy and prepare their own food.

This is part of what the senator calls, “Donnelly Days” where the senator works alongside people in a variety of jobs.

Donnelly is scheduled to start delivering the food starting at 11 a.m.

