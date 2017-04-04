1 dead after Sullivan County crash on US 41

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO) — Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal accident involving one vehicle.

It happened in Sullivan County Tuesday morning, near 11555 South Old US 41.

Police say a northbound Buick was exiting a left curve in the road when it traveled off the east edge of the pavement and down an embankment.

The vehicle continued into a ditch and over a private driveway, becoming airborne.

That’s when the Buick struck a tree and rolled onto its top.

Police say the two male occupants were thrown from the vehicle. One of them died at the scene.

The other was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released their names and say alcohol may be a factor.

