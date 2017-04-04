Man sentenced for attacking, stabbing girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne man who beat and stabbed a woman in October was sentenced Monday.

Toriano Kurtz, 36, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted murder for attacking his girlfriend inside an apartment in the 1200 block of Fairfield Avenue on Oct. 28, 2016.

Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the home that night on a report of a domestic battery situation after someone called 911 when they heard a struggle and a woman screaming. Officers arrived and found a woman with apparent stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, with cuts, swollen eyes and ruptured lungs.

Court documents showed Kurtz also attacked a dog in the home because it was barking.

Police said at the time that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute and the suspect ran away before officers got there.

Officers stayed at the scene throughout the night. Kurtz was arrested later.

