IFD chief urges families to be diligent about smoke alarms after 6th fatality

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are still looking into the cause of a house fire that left one woman dead and her husband in critical condition.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Pleasant Street in Fountain Square.

Relatives told 24-Hour News 8 they are hoping for the best right now for 54-year-old Roger Shadowens. He remains in a coma in critical, but stable condition.

His wife, 50-year-old Shirley Ann Allen did not make it.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and had to rescue Shadowens and his wife. Both were taken to the hospital. Allen died at the hospital.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said her death marks the 6th fatality for the city so far this year.

Fire Chief Ernest Malone posted a video on the department’s Facebook page urging families to be diligent when it comes to smoke alarms. Investigators said the couple’s home did not have any working alarms.

“On behalf of all of us on IFD we urge you to make sure that your smoke alarms are in working order with at least one 10 year sealed battery smoke alarm on each level of your home,” he said.

Investigators said two people living on the top floor made it out. They remain in critical condition.

The chief is also urging families to have an evacuation plan.

Please call the fire department at 317-327-6093 to request a smoke alarm for your home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...