IPS: Meals served to students during spring break increases 30 percent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There was a 30 percent increase of meals served during spring break this year compared to last year for Indianapolis Public Schools.

According to IPS, there was a total of 14,273 meals served from March 20 through March 31. That number breaks down into 4,770 meals for breakfast and 9,503 meals for lunch.

The increased number is also due to schools providing camps and learning opportunities for students.

“The Foodservice Department is thrilled with the number of children we were able to provide with nutritious meals through our Spring Break Meal Service Program,” said Dena Bond, IPS Director of Foodservice. “This program is a collaborative effort successful because of the outreach and support of the IPS administration, school staff, media, and community partners. We will continue to work together to provide future opportunities to ensure our students receive this important resource.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...