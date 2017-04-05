National Walking Day encourages people to get active

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — National Walking Day is the first Wednesday in April, and it’s an opportunity for people to make healthy changes and become active.

The American Heart Association reported the number of people who are inactive is higher than ever before. By being active, you can help to prevent illnesses like heart disease and strokes.

It is recommended that adults get 120 minutes of moderate exercise and 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week.

Research shows for every hour of regular exercise, it can add about two hours to life expectancy.

J.D. Byrider in Carmel will commemorate the day by encouraging their employees to get active with a Walk Your Dog at Work day that begins at 7 a.m.

Indianapolis will host a free event in the City Market area from noon to 12:45 p.m. A program will discuss how people can move more and take part in Indy Walkways throughout the city.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...