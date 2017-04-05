Police investigating after baby in Arkansas found with fractured skull, super glue on his mouth

Police are investigating a case of “severe abuse,” after a child was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull and super glue around its mouth.

On Monday, Blytheville police were called to the Great River Medical Center Hospital regarding a three-month-old boy brought in with serious injuries.

According to the police report, the baby had bruising and swelling on the left side of its face, and bruising to both arms and legs. The child also had dried blood around its nose and “what appeared to be super glue around its mouth.”

Tests revealed the child had a fractured skull and several fractured ribs. The infant was then flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

The woman who brought the child to the hospital told investigators the baby’s mother often left the child with her “for long periods of time.”

She said the mother picked up the child on Friday, March 31, and took it to Kennett, MO.

Later, the woman received a phone call from the boy’s aunt who said she needed to “come check on the child.”

The woman then traveled to Kennett and found the child being watched by another juvenile, police said.

Upon seeing the infant’s condition, she rushed it to the hospital.

The Blytheville and Kennett Police Departments were notified, as well as the Department of Human Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

