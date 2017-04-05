The push to increase the price of cigarettes in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Before Indiana lawmakers break for the year, health experts rallied at the statehouse to push for increasing the price of cigarettes.

It’s a topic that can be embarrassing for some people to talk about. “I’m ashamed to say that I started smoking, sneaking, when I was 13 years old,” Annie Reiss said.

Reiss said her cigarette affair lasted for more than three decades. “I went day-to-day, and made a bet with myself if I could get through one day and would treat myself to a short cigarette the next day,” Reiss said.

Her cessation plan may have started sooner if the pack cost more. “Those cigarettes burn fast and they want to continue smoking,” Reiss said. “I believe that that dollar a pack, $1.50 would be ideal, would really make an impact.”

She’s not alone. On Wednesday, 60 people pushed for a dollar cigarette tax increase at the Statehouse.

The House made it part of its budget that passed in Feb., as part of the way to fix Indiana roads. But the tax was removed from the budget the Senate debated Wednesday.

“We’re disappointed that the Senate took out the dollar, and that it’s not over yet,” Tobacco Free Indiana chair, Monique French said. “We want to save Hoosiers lives.”

It’s not just only about convincing people inside the Senate chamber. Governor Eric Holcomb came out last week against the idea of increasing the cigarette tax to help fund roads.

“Cigarette taxes, in my mind, has more to do with public health, and that discussion,” Governor Holcomb said last week. “I want to focus the discussion on infrastructure.”

Hoosier lawmakers increased the tax 10 years ago. The American Cancer Society Action Network says it generated $155 million, and convinced 26 percent of smokers to quit.

If a $1.50 bump took place, they say it would generate $1.7 billion over the next five years, and prevent 48,700 youth from smoking, and 58,500 adults would quit.

No matter the price, Reiss hopes her talk will convince smokers to take her lead. “If people would just stop and think, and just see the difference that it would make,” Reiss said.

24-Hour News 8 reached out to Governor Holcomb’s office Wednesday to see if his position changed. His staff sent us a statement.

He’s said he’s committed to spending health related money for health related purposes. A cigarette tax increase to fund roads is not in line with that and, therefore, is not his preference for an infrastructure plan.

The House and Senate will debate differences during a conference committee in the coming weeks. House Speaker Brian Bosma said he would be willing to drop the increase to 60 cents.

If you’re interested in reaching out to Indiana lawmakers on this issue, Tobacco Free Indiana said people can text, 52886 with the word “raiseit” in the text.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...