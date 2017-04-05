Vet traveling across U.S. to raise money for service dogs for veterans

Terre Haute,Ind. (WTWO) – Many veterans need service dogs, but can’t afford one. One man is trying to change that with a journey across the U.S.

Cliff Terry is a Vietnam Veteran. He and his service dog, Tater, are traveling to every VA Hospital and CBOC Clinic in the country, thanking the staff.

On Wednesday, they visited the CBOC. Clinic in Terre Haute.

They’re also trying to raise $300,000 to provide service dogs to veterans who need them. Service dogs can be very beneficial to veterans, including those with PTSD.

Cliff says Tater is trained to recognize when he’s having a nightmare or flashback.

“She always wakes me up before I realize I’m having a nightmare. If I’m having a flashback, she’ll take and tug on the bottom of my pants. She’ll tug until I give her the hand command or voice command that I acknowledge, and I’m OK,” says Cliff Terry.

If you want to help his cause, he’s got a Tater and Cliff’s Charity Ride page on Go Fund Me.

