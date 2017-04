INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Financial markets have done well in the first three months of the year, but will the smooth sailing continue?

Financial planner Joe Clark joined 24-Hour News 8 at Noon on Wednesday to give his perspective on market changes.

He also explains some of the reasons we’ve seen recent market rises.

Watch in the video above.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...