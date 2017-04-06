IU sorority members get reprieve from chapter house eviction

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Members of an Indiana University sorority shut down by its national organization have won a reprieve from eviction.

Students who live at the Tri Delta house were supposed to vacate the premises by Sunday. But The Herald-Times reports that a Monroe County judge has postponed their eviction for no less than 14 days.

Tri Delta’s national organization closed the IU chapter in March, but has not disclosed the reasons for that decision.

Karen Hughes White is the national organization’s chief executive officer. She said in March that the housing corporation that owns the sorority house will decide how long the 74 women living there can stay.

White has declined to say what led to the closure of the chapter, which was not facing any disciplinary actions from IU.

