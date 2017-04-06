Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Gary man

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Gary man.

George Porter, 78, was last seen Saturday, April 1, at 12 p.m. and is believed to be in danger.

According to state police, Porter is described as a black male, five feet six inches tall and 119 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

Porter was last seen wearing a multi-color hat, black double breasted suit coat, cream colored sweater, tan pants, and black shoes.

Police say Porter may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on George Porter, contact Gary Police Department by calling 219-660-0000 or 911.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...