INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has died following a one-vehicle crash on the city’s west side.

The fatal accident happened in the 2700 block of Country Club Road just after 8 p.m.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the vehicle struck a tree. The male occupant of the vehicle was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, but did not survive.

WTFD responded to 1 car accident into a tree in the 2700 Blk of Country Club Rd. 1 male occupant was taken to Eskenazi and did not survive. pic.twitter.com/0y5fpVYfaU — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) April 8, 2017

