INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was critically injured after overturning their vehicle on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to 30th Street and Emerson Avenue around 5 a.m.

The crash involved one vehicle. Police say a passerby found the driver lying on the ground and called 911.

Additional information has not been released.

30th St is shut down between Emerson & the Mass Ave access Rd. IMPD is doing a full investigation b/c of the severe injuries to driver. pic.twitter.com/leO1h7sDKg — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) April 7, 2017

