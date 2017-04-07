IMPD officer receives award for compassion toward victims of crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An IMPD officer has received a top department award for his compassion toward crime victims.

Detective Nate Schmidt was this year’s winner of the Ruthann Popcheff award.

The award honors officers who go out of their way to treat victims of crimes with respect and integrity.

Schmidt is a 10-year veteran who currently serves in a unit within Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that investigates sex crimes.

Schmidt’s supervisor, Lieutenant Scott Teagardin, spoke about why Schmidt was so deserving:

It takes a lot out of you personally, and that’s what he’s able to do. Victim after victim, he is able to treat every case individually and work extremely hard and be compassionate. Talk with the victims through their experience and guide them through the process of healing, and also in the process, he gets convictions on our suspects.”

Schmidt also received a special pin that can be worn on his uniform in observance of this honor.

