Indiana residents react to airstrike on Syrian airbase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, people in central Indiana shared their thoughts on the U.S. airstrike on a Syrian airbase.

Some say the airstrike needed to happen, but others say this might only make things worse.

“I’m glad he did it. Somebody needed to do something, I’m glad he did,” said Jeffery Riles.

“I truly believe the president made the right decision and that we all need to support it,” said Katherine Fisher.

Others say they don’t think this was the right reaction.

“It is definitely not the best way to solve the conflict in Syria so violence will not, you know, lead to peace,” said Mohammed Alamera.

Alamera has family living in Syria.

“This probably is going to agitate it. It is not going to stop it by any means,” said Alamera about the airstrike.

He said his family and friends are worried about the future of Syria and worries a weakened or nonexistent regime would make it easier for extremists to step in and take control.

“There is a big question whether Al-Assad leaving, who is going to be next? Everyone is scared to death actually if ISIS is going to be the next people to rule Syria,” said Alamera.

Instead, he’s hoping for reform in the country.

Others say they’re not sure what the right answer is, but call the current situation in Syria heartbreaking.

“It is so disturbing and being a parent myself, I feel like that we have some duty… I don’t know what to do for these people, but whatever is happening in the world is not right,” said Arjumand Azeem.

24-Hour News 8 spoke with some Syrian refugees, they declined to comment on the situation.

