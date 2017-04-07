New partnership helping some find work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new partnership is helping people in central Indiana find jobs after spending time in jail.

United States Attorney Josh Minkler is working with the Indiana University McKinney School of Law and Public Advocated in Community re-Entry, also known as PACE.

There was a job fair Friday afternoon at Light of the World Christian Church.

Minkler says the goal is to help people return to a normal life after prison and get them on their feet with a job, transportation and a place to live.

