Police investigating after body discovered on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are asking for your help in a mysterious death. Officers found the body of 28-year Terrance Hill inside the Stone Lake Lodge Apartments on Hanna Ave near Keystone Friday morning.

A knock on the door is how many residents woke Friday morning. On the other side of the door; urgent police business.

“Because I just woke up out of a dead sleep and it just took me a minute to talk to the detective, where I noticed the tape out there,” said Terry Coyle who lives across from the scene.

Police have been tight-lipped about exactly what happened. But they did say Hill suffered undisclosed trauma. Although homicide detectives were on the scene, police stopped short of calling it a homicide.

“I think at this point homicide detectives are trying to determine why he actually died. So, I think there’s talk that he may have been shot. But at this point they’re trying to figure out if that is the case or not,” said Aaron Hamer of IMPD.

For neighbors, it’s the unanswered questions that have them on edge.

“With the uncertainty, it still worries you. What happened? And if there is somebody on the loose,” said Nicolette Aiken, who lives near the scene.

Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with any information that could help in this investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...