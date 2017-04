INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Easter is next weekend, and this morning we are bringing you a couple options of fun for the whole family.

Karen Haley, the executive director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Saturday morning to give more details.

The egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. April 15 throughout the 8-mile portion of the Cultural Trail.

Click here for more details.

Watch the video for more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...