1 injured after shooting near Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – West Lafayette police are investigating an overnight shooting near Purdue University.

Police responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Wiggins Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the West Lafayette Police Department or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.

