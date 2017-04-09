South Carolina brother, sister charged with neglect for leaving mother in own waste

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – A brother and sister have been arrested by South Carolina deputies and charged with the neglect of their mother.

The press release from Deputy Ken Bell with the sheriff’s office says the mother was injured so badly, she may not recover.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Teresa Choice has been charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Officials say the second set of charges involved her own minor children.

The woman’s brother, Michael Choice, 44, was charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Warrants state medical staff at Palmetto Health Tuomey reported a neglected vulnerable adult to law enforcement on April 6.

The press release says the 66-year-old victim was unconscious and suffered from several major wounds that medical staff said were caused by the victim being left lying in her own feces and urine for an undetermined amount of time.Staff members also reported the woman was suffering from dehydration, kidney failure, liver failure and several other major medical issues related to the neglect, including diabetic wounds on her legs and feet that were also left uncared for.

Over the course of the investigation, deputies learned the victim lived with her two adult children, who were in the hospital parking lot when investigators arrived.

Investigators found deplorable living conditions when they entered the family’s home. The home reportedly had no working bathrooms and feces was smeared on walls and floors and sitting in buckets along a wall. Investigators found trash throughout the house and no edible food found in the home.

Deputies were aware Teresa Choice had two children ages 12 and 8 that were living in the residence. DSS has removed the children from the home, Bell said.

Deputies say charges could be upgraded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...