Bonzie Colson to bypass NBA Draft, return to Notre Dame

Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson, center, grabs a rebound against West Virginia during the first half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson will return for his senior season with the men’s basketball team and not enter the NBA Draft.

Colson averaged team-highs with 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a junior and was named first-team All-ACC. He was also named Associated Press third-team All-American and was a Karl Malone Trophy finalist for the top power forward in the nation.

Irish coach Mike Brey said in a statement that Colson has a chance to finish his career as one of the best in school history.

Notre Dame earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 4 West Virginia in the second round.

