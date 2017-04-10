Ford Motor Company made a crib that mimics nighttime drives to get your baby to go to sleep

COLOGNE, GERMANY (WCMH) — If you’ve ever had trouble getting a newborn baby to go to sleep, you know that driving around the block is one of the oldest tricks in the book. Now, Ford Motor Company is hoping to make bedtime a little easier on new parents.

On Thursday, Ford announced the development of MAX Motor Dreams, a crib that simulates the motion, engine noise and even street lighting of those nighttime drives, right from the comfort of your own home.

“After many years of talking to mums and dads, we know that the parents of newborns are often desperate for just one good night’s sleep,” said MAX Motor Dreams designer Alejandro Lopes Bravo in a press release. “But while a quick drive in the family car can work wonders in getting baby off to sleep, the poor old parents still have to be awake and alert at the wheel.”

Parents can turn on MAX Motor Dreams with a smartphone app. The app allows parents to record the comforting movement, lights and sounds of a car journey and then enables the crib to play it all back on demand.

So, when can you get your hands on one of these cribs? Unfortunately, the MAX Motor Dreams is just a one-off pilot, but Ford said the company is considering putting the unique cot into full-scale production after receiving lots of inquiries.

