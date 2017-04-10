IMPD investigating, teacher no longer employed after accusation of inappropriate relationship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Franklin Township Community School Corporation says a teacher is no longer employed after an accusation of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The school corporation confirmed that a Franklin Central High School teacher is no longer an employee as of April 7. On that same day, the corporation received an anonymous tip that she had been having an inappropriate relationship with a student. It was not made clear if she resigned or if she was fired.

She has not been arrested. 24-Hour News 8 is not naming her since she has not been arrested. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that an active investigation is underway by the IMPD Sex Crimes Unit.

The corporation said the teacher started with the corporation on Jan. 3, 2017 after a “thorough vetting process that included a full criminal background check.”

The school said the Department of Child Services and the parents of the student were immediately notified. The school said it is cooperating fully with DCS and IMPD on the investigation.

24-Hour News 8’s Elizabeth Choi spoke with the mother of the student involved. She’ll have the full story on WISH-TV at 5 and 6.

