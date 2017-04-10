Kokomo police: Man made online threats against police to target officer he was stalking

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A man has turned himself in after making threats against the Kokomo Police Department through social media.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, 44-year-old Christopher Sutton is charged with stalking, intimidation and harassment.

On April 4, Sutton encouraged friends on Facebook to “booby trap” their yards to intentionally injure officers. He suggested to hide boards with exposed nails and animal traps in thick grass so officers wouldn’t see it.

According to police, Sutton was specifically trying to target a Kokomo officer that he had been stalking since 2014. He followed the officer after her shift toward her home in October 2014 in an aggressive manner. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Sutton following the incident. Sutton was issued multiple traffic citations.

Included in the Facebook post, Sutton said that his friends and followers had a “right” to intentionally injure the officers on their property because they pay taxes. Sutton also requested for video recordings of the officers being injured so he could see it and share the video.

Police said the Facebook posts were recovered and have been removed from social media.

The officer Sutton had been stalking enforces legal City of Kokomo Ordinances within the city limit, including tagging and towing vehicles as bonded vehicles by city code. On April 4, she was tagging four vehicles and Sutton photographed them and posted them to Facebook along with suggestions to injure police coming onto their property.

Sutton turned himself in on April 7.

KPD believes other people may have acted upon Sutton’s instructions to “booby trap” property. Anyone with information regarding this can contact KPD at 765-756-7017 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

