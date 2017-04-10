Man wanted by police for probation violation and failure to report to sex offender registry

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a probation violation and failing to report to the Sex Offender Registry.

32-year-old Rytonio DePriest, also known by the name DeMar DePriest, is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information leading to his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash reward for information that results in the arrest of indictment of people who commit felony crimes.

