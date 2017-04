CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fraud suspect.

According to the CPD, the suspect is wanted for identity deception and fraud on a financial institution.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...