One in custody following alleged home break-in attempt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man faces charges after attempting to break into a home on the southeast side of town.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Waybridge Lane when officers responded to a burglary call.

Officers arrived to see 28-year-old Christopher Wells walking out of a side door of the residence carrying a white bag.

Wells then fled when he saw the officers, tossing away the bag.

Wells was later apprehended after a short foot pursuit and was caught with several credit and debut cards on his person that did not belong to him.

He faces charges of burglary, theft and resisting law enforcement.

