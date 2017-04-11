Xavier, former Park Tudor player Bluiett arrested on drug charge

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A former Park Tudor player and current Xavier basketball player has been arrested in Hamilton County for drug possession.

22-year-old Trevon Bluiett of Indianapolis was arrested Monday afternoon in Carmel near U.S. 31 and Carmel Drive.

Carmel police said he was speeding and didn’t use his turn signal while changing lanes.

Police said a strong odor of marijuana was present. He was arrested for possession of marijuana under 30 grams, a class B misdemeanor.

His bond was set at $1,000.

He was Xavier’s leading scorer for the 2016-17 season.

