72K packages of Girl Scout cookies delivered to Indiana military

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – 72,000 packages of Girl Scout cookies were delivered today to the headquarters of the Indiana National Guard.

The cookies were delivered to Stout Field as part of Operation: Cookie Drop.

People throughout the state purchased the cookies to be given to the military.

Members from the Indiana National Guard, Army Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve and Naval Reserve will split up he cookies and take them back to their armories.

“I feel pretty good because I feel like we’re doing something to help other people and that’s really good. And like what we kind of stand for as girl scouts,” said Girl Scout Ariana Hampton. “I like that.”

