Court docs: Wrestling manager ‘sexted’ eighth grader, planned sexual encounter at school

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One woman is facing charges after authorities said she “sexted” an eighth grade student on the school’s wrestling team.

Court documents state that 24-year-old Eva Wright had begun an inappropriate relationship with a member of the Owen County Middle School wrestling team dating back to February. Wright was the manager of the school’s wrestling team.

Officials had been alerted of the relationship and had begun the process of searching the cell phones of both the eighth grader and Wright. Sexually explicit images were later found on both devices.

Further investigation determined that 516 text messages had been exchanged between Wright and the eighth grader in a span of three days.

While the documents showed that Wright attempted to remain cautious in their communications, messages showed that the two planned to have sexual encounters at the school during wrestling practice, even as to go as far as having sex on stage before a wrestling meet behind curtains. Wright later admitted to kissing the boy once on school grounds.

It was later discovered that Wright gave her Snapchat information to all wrestlers as a form of communicating, but the eighth grader was the only one to receive her personal cell number.

Wright later admitted that she was engaged to the school’s wrestling coach and that she only engaged in the relationship with the eighth grader because she “was suffering from low self-esteem and that she was craving attention that she wasn’t getting at home from her fiance.”

Wright faces two felony charges of possession of child pornography and child solicitation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...